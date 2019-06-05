Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Baxter Memorial Gardens
Roy Fenwick Obituary
Roy Fenwick

Mountain Home - Mr. Roy T. Fenwick, age 99 of Mountain Home passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born March 2, 1920 in Alton, Illinois to Roy and Rose (Seiller) Fenwick.

Mr. Fenwick was a WWII Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. He later served the citizens of Alton, Illinois as Captain of the Alton, Illinois Fire Department.

Mr. Fenwick is survived by two sons; Thomas Fenwick of Alton, Illinois, David Fenwick (Helen) of Mountain Home and one daughter, Terri Bonnell (Douglas) of Larkspur, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Fenwick, one son, Randall, parents, Roy and Rose Fenwick, two brothers; Ronald and Robert and one sister, Maxine.

Visitation will be 9:00AM, Friday, June 7th, 2019 at the Roller Funeral Home. Graveside will follow at 11:00AM in Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook; www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 5, 2019
