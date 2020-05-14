|
|
Roy Gene Rogers, Sr., 76, of Elizabeth, Arkansas departed this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Roy was born to the late G.W. Rogers, Jr and Edith L. (Bulla) Rogers on April 2, 1944 in Norfork, Arkansas.
Roy was united in marriage to Mabel J. Taylor and later married Pamela R. (Wood) Hall. Roy spent his working years as an over the road truck driver, welder, and owned Step by Step Woodworking Company. Roy loved to tell stories and enjoyed stock car racing. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Rogers of Elizabeth, Arkansas; two sons, Roy Rogers, Jr and wife Beverly of Viola, Arkansas and Tony Rogers of Elizabeth, Arkansas; two step sons, Chip Hall of Salt Lake City, Utah and John Hall and wife Michelle of Layton, Utah; two daughters, Julie Howell and husband Jackie of Byron, Arkansas and Anita Hodges and husband Steven of Farmington, Arkansas; six grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Mabel, parents, two grandsons (Jason W. Rogers and Thomas Roy Rogers), and sister (Rose Marie Rogers).
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Elizabeth Cemetery in Elizabeth, Arkansas with Bro. John Hodges officiating. Pallbearers are Roy Rogers, Jr., Tony Rogers, Steven Hodges, Tyler Carl, Mike Rogers and Heath Howell. Honorary pallbearers are Casey Sanders, Steven Hart, and Gary Baker. Memorials may be made to the Elizabeth Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry @www.barkerfuneral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 14 to May 16, 2020