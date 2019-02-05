|
Ruby England
Mountain Home - Ruby Joy (Ramey) England of Mountain Home, Arkansas after several years of poor health passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.
She was the second child born August 14, 1923 to William and Ruth (Davis) Ramey in Turkey, Arkansas. In the early 1940's she and a sister moved to Washington state to find work. It was there that she met and married August 13, 1946 Ervin Elijah England Junior. Settling in Sunnyside, Washington where they raised three children: Tom (Anieta) England of Yellville, Arkansas; Joyce (Larry) Taylor of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and Linda (Robert) Bulpett of Zillah, Washington. Following the death of her husband, Junior, she moved back to Arkansas in 1996 making her home in rural Yellville, Arkansas. For the past year and a half she lived with daughter Joyce Taylor in Mountain Home.
Ruby is survived by son Tom and daughters Joyce and Linda; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Page Bradford of Grandview, Washington; Mona Preston (Ben) of Mobile, Alabama; and Virginia Griffin of Yellville, Arkansas; 2 brothers Bill (Darlene) Ramey of Marshfield, Missouri; Carl (Sheila) Ramey of Yellville, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents William and Ruth Ramey, husband Ervin (Junior), brother James Ramey, sisters Colleen Ramey, Guila Swigart, and Maxine Jensen.
Cremation then burial next to her husband in Sunnyside, Washington.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks, 774 Long Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653
For online condolences go to www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2019