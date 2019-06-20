|
Ruby McGarity
San Marcos - Ruby Jewell McGarity died on June 16, 2019 at home in San Marcos, TX. She was born on Feb 9, 1932 in Summit, Ark. Preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Cora (Paxton) McGarity of Summit Ark, her siblings, Cecil Kitch of Mesa AZ, Frank McGarity and Bessie (Kitch)Moore of Summit, Ark. and her infant son, George E Suverly of Newberg, OR.
Survived by her 5 Children William Scott , Carl (Louise)Scott of Canyon Lake TX, James R Scott of AZ, Mary Lou (Mike)Harding of Newberg OR, Debora (Tom) Krumholtz of San Marcos TX, 7 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins their extended families and a host of long time friends. She will be laid to rest at Lees Mountain Cemetery in Summit, Ark. on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00am with a graveside service.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 20, 2019