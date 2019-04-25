|
|
Russell Dale Hogan Jr.
Republic, Missouri - Russell Dale Hogan Jr., age 76, of Republic, Missouri passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Birch Point, in Springfield, Missouri, with his family by his side. He was born on October 2, 1942, in Cotter, Arkansas, the son of Russell and Harriett (Weable) Hogan.
He was united in marriage to Charlotte Mays and they spent 58 years together. Russell was a third-generation train engineer and retired as a representative of the Transportation Union. He was a member of Galena Masonic Lodge, # 515, and a member of Hood Methodist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing and refinishing antique furniture.
Russell is preceded by his parents; and his son, Steven Dale Hogan.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; one daughter, Lori (Tim) Owens; three grandchildren, Tera Hogan, Russell Hogan and Hatti Owens; one great-grandchild, Jalynne Hogan; brother, Phillip D. (Karen) Hogan; brother in law, Robert (Mary) Mays; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., with the memorial service and Masonic Rites to follow at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic Chapel. Burial service will be set for a later date in Gassville, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.meadorfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 25, 2019