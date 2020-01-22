Services
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Russell Weingart, 72, retired Sergeant CPD, of Jefferson/Gladstone Park after a short battle with cancer passed away January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (née Korczyk) for 55 years. Loving father of Kathleen, former CPD(Denis, retired CPD) Walsh, Jeffery (Joanah) and Carol Ann Weingart, CPD. Cherished Pa of Denis Jr., Emily, Ryan and Michaela Walsh, Jacqueline (Chris) Valdez, Joel Oliver Recinto. Dear brother of Richard, retired CPD (Clara) and the late Robert (the late Pearl), Ralph Weingart and Rita. Russell retired to Mountain Home, Arkansas twenty years ago and was a volunteer at CASA, was a special advocate for children neglected or abused in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a Maple Bass Master member for twenty years. Avid golfer at Twin Lakes Golf Club and founding member and first Vice President of the Twin Lakes Retired Police Scholarship Fund.

Memorial services will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2pm-8pm at Malec Funeral Home; located at 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, Il 60646. Private inurnment at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's or .

Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
