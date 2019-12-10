Ruth Etta Morris



Lakeview, Arkansas - Ruth Etta Morris, 86 yrs. old, Lakeview, AR passed away December 5, 2019 at her home in Lakeview AR. Ruth was born February 13, 1933 in Beaumont, KS.; she was one among thirteen children born to Calvin and Ethel Niblack. On June 3, 1949 she married Virgil L. Morris: although they were just teenagers at the time, their marriage lasted 70 years. Ruth lead a very full and active life, she worked most of her adult life for the IRS and United States Post office. Ruth was an enthusiastic speed walker winning numerous races, among them was the Senior Olympics. Ruth was also a very talented crafter and avid quilter, belonging to the Hill & Hollow Quilting Guild, and she won many blue ribbons for her quilting skills. But above all she was a devoted wife and mother.



Ruth was preceded in death by her Parents, Calvin and Ethel Niblack; and all but one of her 12 siblings.



Ruth is survived by her Husband, Virgil Morris; three sons, Dennis Morris, wife Donna of Wichita, KS.; Jim Morris, wife Linda of Lakeview, AR.; Greg Morris, wife Janis of Shell Knob MO.; grandson, Mark Morris, wife Angie; grandson, Brian Morris; two great-grandchildren Holden and Morgan; one brother, Richard Niblack, wife Dale of Spearfish, South Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Elroy Tesch officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the MRUK Family Center, 624 Hospital Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



