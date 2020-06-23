Ruth Robey
Mountain Home - Ruth Gunderson Robey, 101, of Mountain Home passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born to Ralph and Emma (Nordquist) Gunderson in Chicago, Il on October 22, 1918. Ruth grew up in Chicago and attended Kelvin Park High School. She was one of three sisters, Harriet Gunderson and Imogene Kesslering. After graduation, Ruth worked as a stenographer.
Ruth and her future husband, Robert "Bob" Robey grew up a block away from each other. Ruth and Bob were married in 1948 and celebrated 59 years together until his passing in 2007.
They moved to Mountain Home from Mount Prospect, Illinois in 1983. The two of them were always out on the lake fishing, enjoying boat rides and watching the sunsets. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband, Robert.
Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Ruth Robey of Mountain Home and Susan (Philip) Strauch of Sister Bay, Wisconsin. Her sweet smile and gentle laugh will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels America, 1550 Crystal Drive, # 1004, Arlington, VA 22202.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.