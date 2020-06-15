Ryan Christopher Croom



Ryan Christopher Croom, 31, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, June 14, after a year and half long battle with cancer.



Ryan was born in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Cliff and Gloria Croom. Destined to be an engineer, Ryan would take apart his toys, rather than play with them. He was a very happy little boy and spent his childhood playing on the lake with his sister, Ali, swimming in the ocean with his cousins in Destin and handedly beating his friends and family at Mario Party.



Ryan attended Mountain Home High School and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2007. Ryan was a dedicated member of the Bomb Squad, which fueled his love for science and technology. Following this passion, Ryan attended college at Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he majored in computer engineering and minored in computer science. He would regularly make trips home to be a judge in Lego League competitions and serve as a mentor to the Bomb Squad team.



Graduating Cum Laude in 2011, he got his dream job at National Instruments in Austin, Texas, where he could wear khakis and a black T-shirt to work every day. He stayed there for nine years, during which he was promoted to senior engineer and awarded a design patent by the US Patent Office.



Ryan loved to travel, and some of his fondest memories included going skiing with his family and going on cruises with cousins. Shortly before his diagnosis, the family took a heritage trip to Ireland, seeing their namesake city of Croom. Then after finishing his first series of chemo, the family visited New York City for the Ryan Croom Victory Tour. These trips hold a special place in our hearts.



Ryan also loved games - any type of game, including puzzle boxes, escape rooms, board games and video games. And he usually won them, despite the sincere efforts of his friends and family.



He is survived by his parents, Cliff and Gloria Croom, his sister Ali Rogers, her husband Nathan and his sweet niece Ava. He also leaves behind his paternal grandmother, Patricia Croom, and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.



We will celebrate Ryan's life on Friday, June 26, at 3 pm at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Science and Technology Group to support the Ryan C. Croom Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship fund will benefit members of the Bomb Squad, which had such a profound influence on his life. To make a tax-deductible donation, please call 870-404-3109 or send your donation to the Science and Technology Group, 500 Bomber Boulevard, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Ryan loved the play Phantom of the Opera, and during this difficult time, we find comfort in one of its iconic songs, "Think of me, think of me fondly, When we've said goodbye. Remember me, once in a while, Please promise me you'll try." We will remember Ryan and his loving spirit, and we hope you do too.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store