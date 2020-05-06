Sally Ann Gardner



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Graveside Service for Sally Ann Gardner of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum - Open Air Chapel, with Reverend Randy Ludwig presiding.



Sally went to her Heavenly Home to be with her Savior and beloved husband, Bob on May 4, 2020. She was born June 11, 1929, to Leslie and Blanche (Robbins) Maddock in Elyria, Ohio. She married Bob Gardner on September 6, 1974, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They moved to Eden Prairie, Minnesota and then to Mountain Home, Arkansas in September of 1982. Sally was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Seeders Sunday School Class and a past president of the Seeders and Cedars Garden Club. She also was a longtime member of the Twin Lakes Welcome Club and Alumnae, as well as Elks Ladies. Sally was an enthusiastic fan of all sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball teams. She also loved playing "at" duplicate bridge and solving Sudoku puzzles.



Sally is survived by her daughter, Candace (Wayne) Halliburton of Arlington, TX; step-daughter, Peg (Rick) Weinberg of St. Louis, MO; step-son, Rob Gardner of Detroit, MI; two granddaughters, Erin Halliburton and Lauren Weinberg; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bachman; brother-in-law, Bill Gardner and the extended Gardner family.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob; her son, Randy; sister, Mary; 2 sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.



Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund or a .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 6 to May 8, 2020