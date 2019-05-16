Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Midway - Sally Coleman, 80, of Midway, Arkansas entered Heaven's gate on May 14th, 2019. She was born to Thomas J. Kilbride and Anna M. Dahl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sally attended Prescott High School and later received a Associates in Arts from Yavapai Community College. She married Ray Coleman in 1972 and they shared a wonderful life in Arizona until 2005 before relocating to Midway.

Sally is survived by her devoted husband, Ray Coleman of Midway, Arkansas; her children, Theresa "Terry" Holmes-Stecyk (Donald) of Scottsdale, Arizona, John Holmes of Prescott, Arizona, Michael Holmes and Steven Heckethorn of Mesa, Arizona and was preceded by her youngest son, Charles Ray Coleman, Jr. She is also survived by four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Sally had two brothers, Harry Kilbride (Linda) of Maricopa, Arizona and was preceded by Thomas Kilbride (Muriel) of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Sally was an accomplished quilter and crafter, even owning a craft and gift shop in Arizona. She loved the beauty of Arkansas and in her declining health, enjoyed outings to go see the wildlife that frequent the parks of the area. Sally was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind many beautiful memories of a life well lived.

For those who have known Sally, a celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, May 16th at 7:00 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Mountain Home. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days and requests that charitable donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Hospice of the Ozarks. 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.

Arrangements are by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 16, 2019
