Sally Moore

Sally MooreMountain Home - Sally Jo Moore of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away August 18, 2020. She was born in Paris, Illinois December 6, 1938, to Merrill and Pearl (Black) Chaney. She met her husband, Carmen, in high school in 1952 and they married in 1956. Sally went with her husband in 1957 to EI Paso, Texas where her husband was in the Army for 2 ½ years. After he was discharged from service they moved to St. Paul, MN. They enjoyed many years boating on the Mississippi River. Sally went to work for Armour Foods for 10 years and after their closing, went to work for American Hoist and Derrick, Retiring after 13 years in 1996. She and her husband retired and moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 2002. Sally enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She was a longtime member of the Briarcliff City Council and was the Commissioner of The Briarcliff Improvement District.Sally is survived by one sister, Marilyn Doffing of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; a niece, Brenda Campbell (Robert) and nephew Rick Doffing (Debbi); several great nieces and great nephews all of Minnesota and many dear loving friends both from Minnesota and Mountain Home, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carmen; her parents and one nephew.Sally will be cremated and along with her husband, Carmen, their ashes will be scattered over theMississippi River in their hometown of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.