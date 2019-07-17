Sally Wilkes



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Sally Barnett Wilkes of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Mountain Home, with Pastor Jessie Greene officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 1:00 until the time of service, at the church.



Sally passed away July 14, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. She was born December 31, 1926, in Moro, Arkansas, the daughter of Eugene Grant and Katie Neely Smiley. She married Jack Barnett on February 5, 1966, in Memphis, Tennessee. Sally lived in Mountain Home since moving from Oklahoma, in 1976. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mountain Home. After Jack passed away in 1993, Sally married Loran Wilkes on January 14, 1997, in Mountain Home. She enjoyed singing in the choir at church, participating in many activities, including her Sunday School Class - Adam and Eve, and was an active volunteer in the area for several organizations. Sally's family and friends would like to thank the staff at the area nursing homes where Sally has stayed in recent years.



Sally is survived by several nieces, nephews, and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two brothers, Eugene and Jimmy Smiley; and a step-brother, Phil Smiley.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mountain Home.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019