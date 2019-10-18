Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Baxter Memorial Gardens
Mountain Home, AR
Salem, MO (Formerly of Gassville, AR) - Sammy L. Adkins, 75, of Salem, Mo (Formerly of Gassville, AR) passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Salem, Mo. He was born December 21, 1943 in Nevada, Missouri to the late Sam and Blanche (Leer) Adkins. Sammy was the owner of Taylor's Freez-King in Gassville until his retirement in 2011. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Sammy loved fishing and working in the yard. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 31 years, Bonnie Adkins.

Sammy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Millie Adkins and family of Salem, Missouri; one daughter, Beth (Michael) Dewey of Gassville; a granddaughter, Caitlin (Bryan) Altman of Prairie Grove; a grandson, Matthew Dewey of Gassville and many more family and friends.

A visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks in memory of Bonnie Adkins, 701 Burnett Drive, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
