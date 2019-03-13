|
Samuel Wilber Harrell, Jr.
- - Samuel Wilber Harrell, Jr. 84, passed away on March 7, 2019 at The Gables at Overland Park.
He was born on November 11, 1934 to Samuel W. and Estelle (Smith) Harrell at Mound City, IL.
Samuel retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army after 23 years of service to his country.
On August 20, 1955, he married Mary Louise Martin.
He was a member of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association, the American Legion, the Korean War Veterans Association, the Disabled American Veterans, Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), National Skeet Shooting Association, and the Twin Lakes Gun Club.
Surviving are his children Anna Hess (Marty), Terry Wilgus (Mitch), Deborah Chipps, David Harrell (Sarah), and Janet Jones (Charles, deceased), 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brothers Bill (Effie) Harrell, Dale (Marilyn) Harrell, and sister Shirley Payne.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his parents, and his sister Patsy (Merle) LeFevre.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Penwell-Gabel - Olathe Chapel, Olathe, Kansas, with visitation to follow.
Memorials are suggested to the Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike #420, Rockville, MD 20850 or to the s, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541. To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelolathe.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 13, 2019