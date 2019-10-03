Sandra Kay Fox



Mountain Home - Sandra Kay Swarthout Fox was born May 13, 1950, to Walter Magee and Marion Louise Howald Swarthout in Johnson City, New York, the fourth of five children. She married Thomas Ross Fox on September 12, 1970 in Panorama City, California. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from the University of California at Davis in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. She raised six children, while supporting her Marine Corps husband at several duty stations across the United States and in Okinawa Japan. Sandy had a lifelong passion for learning, writing, and family.



In addition to being a stay-at-home mom worked as a clothing/makeup consultant, a teacher for the Institute of Children's Bookwriters and Illustrators, a staff writer for the magazine Okinawa Today (which involved lots of exploring and trying new things and dragging her children along with her and writing about it all), a freelance writer, and a copywriter with a focus on financial support and wise investing.



She is survived by her husband, Thomas Fox of Mountain Home, her four siblings: Steven Swarthout, Susan Fox, Cynthia Connors, and Sally English; her six children Andrew Fox, Rebecca White, Jonathan Fox, Deborah Reck, Miranda McClellan, and Adam Fox; and by 31 grandchildren.



She was beloved for her compassion, her sense of humor and her diligence and strong desire to serve the Lord and others. Her concern was always for the wellbeing of others.



Visitation will be held Saturday, October 05, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with the funeral following with Bishop Jon Ducker officiating. Interment will be held at Douglas Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019