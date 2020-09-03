Sandra M. Ganshirt
Lakeview, Arkansas - Sandra M. Ganshirt of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away September 3, 2020, in Lakeview at the age of 77. She was born August 13, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Melvin and Jeanette Zajac Kassner. She married Edward Ganshirt on September 22, 1962 in River Grove, Illinois and she worked in Data Entry for IBM. Sandra lived in Lakeview since moving from Orland Park, Illinois, in 2010. Sandra had a love of horses and dogs and enjoyed trips to the casino with Edward.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Edward Ganshirt of Lakeview, AR; sons, Scott (Laurie) Ganshirt of Turkey Creek, LA and Sean (Karen) Ganshirt of Cypress, TX; grandson, Joshua Ganshirt of Turkey Creek, LA and brother-in-law, William Plath of Phoenix, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at a later date in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
