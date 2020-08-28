Sarah Ann Denton



Sarah Ann Denton passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born in Melbourne, AR on February 23, 1956. Sarah spent her formative years traveling the entire country with her family while her father worked the pipeline, moving 47 different times. The family settled in Kingman, Arizona in 1969 where Sarah later met and married Tom Denton. Together, they moved to California where their pride and joy, Adrian, was born. They later settled back in Arkansas in the Calico Rock area. Sarah wore many hats throughout the years as a nurse, massage therapist and band manager. She was a prolific writer and storyteller, and an avid gardener. She will be greatly missed by her beloved son and his wife, Adrian and Holly Denton; her grandsons, Emory and Coy-who will sorely miss Gigi's green beans; her sweetheart, Gene Weinbeck; her brother, Henry Blevins; her sister, Pam Wanner; her nieces and nephews and countless extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Kenneth and Eunice Blevins. A private family memorial will be held in the coming days, in addition to a memorial for friends who wish to gather in West Plains. Details to be determined.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store