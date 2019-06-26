Sarah Margaret Tolliver



Flippin, Arkansas - A Graveside Service for Sarah Margaret Tolliver of Flippin, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter, Arkansas.



Sarah passed away June 23, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 93. She was born January 1, 1926, in Cherokee, North Carolina, the daughter of William and Sattie Bell Morrow Melton. She worked as a Medical Technologist. Sarah lived in Flippin since moving from Miami, Florida in 1976. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed fishing.



Sarah is survived by her son, Michael Tolliver of Norfork, AR, daughter, Carolyn Kirchner of Lakeview, AR; grandchildren, Pete Terwilleger, Deanna Green, James Ottenberg, Ronnie Marchitti, Louis Marchitti, Lonnie Tolliver, Michael Tolliver, Jennie Rivera, Tara Melton and Tina Hershberger.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Duane Tolliver and Harold Tolliver, daughter, Patricia Tolliver, three sisters, Wilma Ward, Mary Melton, Sue Runion, granddaughter, Cindy Marchitti and grandson, Greg Nevins.



Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Cotter, AR.



Memorials may be made to



