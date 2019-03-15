Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saundra Penberthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saundra Gaye Penberthy


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Saundra Gaye Penberthy Obituary
Saundra Gaye Penberthy

Gassville - Saundra Gaye Penberthy, age 79, of Gassville, AR passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born on January 16, 1940 to George and Ethel Bowen (Ferrell) in Deslodge, Missouri.

She was married to Vernon Ray Penberthy for 60 years until his passing on January 10, 2018. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Gassville. She enjoyed fishing, crafting, making wreaths and doing puzzles.

Saundra is survived by her son Dewayne (Robin) Penberthy of Bluffton, South Carolina; daughter Cindy (Jim) Tilley of Gassville, Arkansas; sisters: Alberta Pritchard of Findlay, Ohio and Norma Buttrey of Park Hills, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son Aaron Penberthy.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences visit our guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now