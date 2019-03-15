|
Saundra Gaye Penberthy
Gassville - Saundra Gaye Penberthy, age 79, of Gassville, AR passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born on January 16, 1940 to George and Ethel Bowen (Ferrell) in Deslodge, Missouri.
She was married to Vernon Ray Penberthy for 60 years until his passing on January 10, 2018. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Gassville. She enjoyed fishing, crafting, making wreaths and doing puzzles.
Saundra is survived by her son Dewayne (Robin) Penberthy of Bluffton, South Carolina; daughter Cindy (Jim) Tilley of Gassville, Arkansas; sisters: Alberta Pritchard of Findlay, Ohio and Norma Buttrey of Park Hills, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son Aaron Penberthy.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences visit our guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 15, 2019