1/
Scott Orback
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Orback

Mountain Home - Scott David Orback, 58, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born May 3, 1962 to Barry and Charlotte Orback in Colorado. Scott loved to shoot guns and was a excellent marksman. He was a member of the Local Twin Lakes Gun Club. Scott was a devout Christian, a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and a former deacon at Emanuel Baptist Church. Scott was a United States Air Force veteran and a 1980 graduate of Mountain Home High School. He is preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte and his mother-in-law, Pat Casebolt.

Scott is survived by his wife Missy Orback; father, Barry Orback; father-in-law, Bill Casebolt and sister-in-law, Robyn (Vanis) Davidson all of Mountain Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Warren officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved