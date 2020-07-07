Scott Orback
Mountain Home - Scott David Orback, 58, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born May 3, 1962 to Barry and Charlotte Orback in Colorado. Scott loved to shoot guns and was a excellent marksman. He was a member of the Local Twin Lakes Gun Club. Scott was a devout Christian, a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and a former deacon at Emanuel Baptist Church. Scott was a United States Air Force veteran and a 1980 graduate of Mountain Home High School. He is preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte and his mother-in-law, Pat Casebolt.
Scott is survived by his wife Missy Orback; father, Barry Orback; father-in-law, Bill Casebolt and sister-in-law, Robyn (Vanis) Davidson all of Mountain Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Warren officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
.