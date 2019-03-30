Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Side Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
East Side Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sgt. Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. Chris Steele


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sgt. Chris Steele Obituary
Sgt. Chris Steele

Mountain Home - Sgt. Chris Steele, age 44, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence.

He was born August 30, 1974, in Mountain Home to John Avron and Maxine E. "Bettye" Hamilton Steele. On September 19, 2010, he married Stacy Lee Meltesen in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Mountain Home High School. He served in the Mountain Home Police Department for 18 years, was a Sergeant over the Criminal Investigation Division of the Mountain Home Police Force and was an active member of the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force. He twice won the Officer of the Year Award in 2012 and 2017. His family and work were very important in his life. He enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, swimming, music and family vacations.

Survivors are: his wife, Stacy Steele: of the home; two sons: John Colton Steele: Mountain Home, and Ethan Brandon Steele: of the home; his parents: John Avron and Bettye Steele: Mountain Home; a stepdaughter: Jamie Lee Payne: Flippin; a sister: Carol (William) Doster: Bella Vista; a granddaughter: Blaire Steele, and a nephew: C.J. Stutzman . He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00A.M.-11:00 A.M. at East Side Baptist Church with the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. The Reverend Sam Seamans will officiate. Interment will follow in Baxter Memorial Gardens with police honors. Pallbearers will be John and Ethan Steele, Bill Cramton, Mark Hopper, Shannon Beard and Eddie Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will be the Mountain Home Police Department. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now