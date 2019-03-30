Sgt. Chris Steele



Mountain Home - Sgt. Chris Steele, age 44, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence.



He was born August 30, 1974, in Mountain Home to John Avron and Maxine E. "Bettye" Hamilton Steele. On September 19, 2010, he married Stacy Lee Meltesen in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Mountain Home High School. He served in the Mountain Home Police Department for 18 years, was a Sergeant over the Criminal Investigation Division of the Mountain Home Police Force and was an active member of the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force. He twice won the Officer of the Year Award in 2012 and 2017. His family and work were very important in his life. He enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, swimming, music and family vacations.



Survivors are: his wife, Stacy Steele: of the home; two sons: John Colton Steele: Mountain Home, and Ethan Brandon Steele: of the home; his parents: John Avron and Bettye Steele: Mountain Home; a stepdaughter: Jamie Lee Payne: Flippin; a sister: Carol (William) Doster: Bella Vista; a granddaughter: Blaire Steele, and a nephew: C.J. Stutzman . He was preceded in death by his grandparents.



Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00A.M.-11:00 A.M. at East Side Baptist Church with the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. The Reverend Sam Seamans will officiate. Interment will follow in Baxter Memorial Gardens with police honors. Pallbearers will be John and Ethan Steele, Bill Cramton, Mark Hopper, Shannon Beard and Eddie Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will be the Mountain Home Police Department.