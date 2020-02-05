|
|
Shane Johnson
Shane Johnson was 56 years old when he passed away on the 10th of January following a sickness that affected his breathing. There will not be a service. Shane has been cremated and the family had a private memorial.
Shane loved his kids, Richard Fallis, Sarah Petty & Allison Johnson. No matter how far they were from him, he let them know that he always thought about them. Between the 3 of them, they gave him 9 grandchildren, Richard, Peyton, Liam, Jacob, Genisis, Zephaniah, Marc, Emilia & Eliana.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Hanks, who still keeps the family business going; and his sister Regina D'Manincor, of Mountain Home. Shane also has numerous Aunts, Uncles & cousins in the Texas, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas area.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Johnson and step-father Darrel Hanks, the man that mentored him in life and in the gasket business.
Shane was a good cook and his pork chop potato soup would make you melt. Shane loved music and enjoyed going to concerts. Some of his favorite groups were Loverboy, Scorpions, Rolling Stones & ZZ Top, just to name a few. He enjoyed dancing when he was younger and he worked at a club in Albuquerque dancing for a while. He collected numbers from the ladies because he was so handsome. (He claimed that he crumpled them up & threw them away after work.)
He had a love for the great outdoors, he loved skiing, riding motorcycles, cruising his boat around the lake, fishing, hiking, hunting and more. He had a real zest for life. He had a hobby of collecting cars and loved doing mechanic work. Everybody that knew him loved him. He had a great sense of humor and personality. Shane will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020