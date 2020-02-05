Services
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shane Johnson Obituary
Shane Johnson

Shane Johnson was 56 years old when he passed away on the 10th of January following a sickness that affected his breathing. There will not be a service. Shane has been cremated and the family had a private memorial.

Shane loved his kids, Richard Fallis, Sarah Petty & Allison Johnson. No matter how far they were from him, he let them know that he always thought about them. Between the 3 of them, they gave him 9 grandchildren, Richard, Peyton, Liam, Jacob, Genisis, Zephaniah, Marc, Emilia & Eliana.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Hanks, who still keeps the family business going; and his sister Regina D'Manincor, of Mountain Home. Shane also has numerous Aunts, Uncles & cousins in the Texas, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas area.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Johnson and step-father Darrel Hanks, the man that mentored him in life and in the gasket business.

Shane was a good cook and his pork chop potato soup would make you melt. Shane loved music and enjoyed going to concerts. Some of his favorite groups were Loverboy, Scorpions, Rolling Stones & ZZ Top, just to name a few. He enjoyed dancing when he was younger and he worked at a club in Albuquerque dancing for a while. He collected numbers from the ladies because he was so handsome. (He claimed that he crumpled them up & threw them away after work.)

He had a love for the great outdoors, he loved skiing, riding motorcycles, cruising his boat around the lake, fishing, hiking, hunting and more. He had a real zest for life. He had a hobby of collecting cars and loved doing mechanic work. Everybody that knew him loved him. He had a great sense of humor and personality. Shane will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steed-Todd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -