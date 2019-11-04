|
|
Shanna Sherwin
Gassville - Shanna Lynn Sherwin, 60, of Gassville passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born March 20, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Ernie and Pasty (Shannan) Keller. Shanna loved spending time outdoors. She had a great sense of humor to the end. Spread Your Wings and Fly! Shanna is preceded in passing by her parents, a brother, Billy and her soul mate, Roger Sherwin.
Shanna is survived by two daughters, Jolynn Davidson and Shiane Thomas; a brother, Rory Keller; seven grandchildren, Greg, Joe, Kayla, Derrick, Fallon, DL and Roari and many more family and close friends.
Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019