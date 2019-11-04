Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Resources
More Obituaries for Shanna Sherwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shanna Sherwin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shanna Sherwin Obituary
Shanna Sherwin

Gassville - Shanna Lynn Sherwin, 60, of Gassville passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born March 20, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Ernie and Pasty (Shannan) Keller. Shanna loved spending time outdoors. She had a great sense of humor to the end. Spread Your Wings and Fly! Shanna is preceded in passing by her parents, a brother, Billy and her soul mate, Roger Sherwin.

Shanna is survived by two daughters, Jolynn Davidson and Shiane Thomas; a brother, Rory Keller; seven grandchildren, Greg, Joe, Kayla, Derrick, Fallon, DL and Roari and many more family and close friends.

Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now