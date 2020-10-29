Sharon Berfanger
Mountain Home - Sharon L Berfanger, 86, passed away October 28, 2020. She was born in Perry, Iowa, on February 27, 1934, the daughter of Dr. J.M. and Ann Canter Margolin. After Graduating Central High School in Omaha, Nebraska, she attended Antioch College (now University) in Ohio, then married and moved to Elgin, IL, where she served as a medical office manager for ten years and then became Continuity Director and radio personality at WRMN/JKL radio. In 1973 she and her first husband moved to Stone County, Arkansas, where she freelanced articles on their experiences in country living, including a series for Mother Earth News. They then moved to the Twin Lakes area. She married Joseph A. "Joe" Berfanger in Mountain Home on February 25, 1984. She was an Honorary Life Member of the Area Art Club, serving as president for four terms and other offices and committees. She was also honored with a retrospective of her artwork at ASUMH in 2007. One of her pastel paintings is in the collection of the Donald W. Reynolds Library of Baxter County. One of her greatest joys was tutoring for the Twin Lakes Literacy Council. Sharon Berfanger is survived by her beloved husband, Joe; a brother, Dr. J.A. Margolin of Florida, many nieces and nephews, and her charmingly spoiled cat, Mia. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, W.W. "Bill" Kruse; and sister-in-law, Dr. Ann C. Margolin. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or a charity of choice
. Services for Sharon will be private at the Scattering Gardens in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.
