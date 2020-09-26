Sharon Clark
Cotter - Sharon Lee Clark, 71, of Cotter passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born July 14, 1949 in Mountain Home to the late Carl and Madge (Tolliver) Osborn. Sharon was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cotter and attended the Twin Lakes Baptist Church. She loved the church and all the people there. Sharon enjoyed singing in the chair in church and listening to her son play music. Sharon loved all her animals, especially her three cats, but her passion was horses. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Adrian Hudson and her husband, Orval Clark.
Sharon is survived by one son, Christian (Melissa) Hudson of Mountain Home; a granddaughter, Kiah Herron of Mountain Home; a grandson, Tristan Hayes of Mountain Home; a sister, Debby (Mike) Mason of Cotter; two nieces, Tonya (Donny) McMillan of Gassville and Tennille (Anthoney) Paxton of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; a great nephew, Ethan McMillan of Gassville and a great niece, Brooklyn Paxton of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter, Arkansas under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Memorials may be made to the family of Sharon Clark at the First Security Bank of Gassville or
The Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR 201 North, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
.