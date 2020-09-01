1/1
Sharon Colleen McShane Rainey
1947 - 2020
Sharon Colleen McShane Rainey

Mountain Home - Sharon Colleen McShane Rainey of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 21, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 72. She was born November 13, 1947, in Stillwater, Minnesota, the daughter of Richard and Virginia McShane. She was an accountant and bookkeeper, and married Max Rainey on April 20, 1991, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sharon lived in Mountain Home since moving from Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2003. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, the Elks Lodge #1714 BPOE, the Moose Lodge # 1953, the Northeast Lakeside Fire Auxiliary, the VFW Post #3246 Auxiliary, and the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 Auxiliary. She was an Elkette and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed helping other people, spending time in the jacuzzi, and her two dogs. For 13 years, she and Max hosted Rainey Remembers Vietnam. Sharon is survived by her husband, Max Rainey of Mountain Home, AR; four brothers, Charlie McShane, Dan McShane,Timothy McShane, and Patrick McShane; sister, Cassandra; and special friend, Kathy Guisinger. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael, Paul, and Joe McShane; and sister, Maureen Racklaff. A Memorial Mass for Sharon will be 10:00 am, Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold as Celebrant. Burial will be in Enid, Oklahoma. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
