Sharon D. Williams
Sharon D. Williams was born on 4-15-57 and passed away at her daughters home in Poplar Bluff, MO on 10-12-19.
She is preceded in death by her father Hollis Webber, her husband Rodger D. Williams, and her partner Douglas Hermanson. She is survived by her mother Juanita Webber, brother Mark Webber, 5 daughters Jennifer Duke, Molly Miller Dietrich, Melony Hollaway, Christina Fernandez, and Theresa Williams, and one stepson Westley Scott Hermanson. In addition she had 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She served on the Midway Volunteer Fire Dept for many years and was an LPN in the area for more than 20 yrs. She has touched the lives of so many strangers, family and friends.
SHE WILL GREATLY BE MISSED.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to tri-county hospice in Dexter, MO.
