Sharon Hosick
Flippin - Sharon Marie Hosick, age 79, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 in Mountain Home.
Sharon was born May 7, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward and Eileen Cashmere (Kirwin) Bock. She had lived in the area since 1973, coming here from Elmhurst, Illinois. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Flippin. Sharon worked at Marion County Hospital as a CNA, OR Tech, an EMT, and helped Dr. Bob deliver many babies. She went to BRMC as an OR tech where she became the scheduler until she retired in 2003. Sharon enjoyed sewing and quilting, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three daughters: Lynn Arie (Mike), Sandy Jefferson (Jack), all of Flippin; Kathy Estes (Mark) of Conway, Arkansas; two brothers: Jim Bock (Barbara) of North Carolina; Ray Bock (Carol Anne) of Michigan; two sisters: Arlene Byrnes (Bill) of Lakeview, Arkansas; Carol Nichols of Mountain Home; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 37 years, Merle Hosick, and her second husband of 12 years, Everett Smith.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Flippin, Arkansas.
Funeral will be 11:00 am Friday, August 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Flippin with Bro. Jack Jefferson and Bro. Jessie Jefferson officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Jefferson, Jessie Jefferson, Justin Wilhite, Hayden Estes, Colby Arie, and Colin Arie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jennifer Wilhite, Darrell Wilhite, Hadlee Wilhite, Keilee Wilhite, Rachel Jefferson, Sarah Jefferson, and Hailey Estes.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery Fund, c/o Curley McCracken, PO Box 1029, Flippin, AR 72634.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 7, 2019