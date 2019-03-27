Sharon Sue Humphrey



Flippin, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Sharon Sue Humphrey, 76, of Flippin, AR will be 1PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, AR. Sharon died February 24, 2019, at her home in Flippin, AR, after a four-year battle with lung cancer. She was born in Peoria, IL, September 29, 1942, to Elmer and Marguerite (Wasson) Hibbard.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Terry Humphrey; two brothers, Donald (Jean) Hibbard and Gary Hibbard, both of Washington, IL; sister, Donna Grandy of Flippin; six children, Teresa (Kerry) Sachs of Boca Raton, FL, Julynn Pittman of Galesburg, IL, Jerry (Chris) Pittman of Monticello, MN, Kelly Laurel of Garland, TX, Tony Pittman of Defuniak Springs, FL and Angela Lindberg of Flippin, AR; two step-children, James (Dawn) Humphrey of Godfrey, IL and Debra (Pat) Martin of Wauwatosa, WI; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ronald and Robert and four grandchildren.



Sharon and Terry were married July 16, 1980, in Columbia. MO. They resided in their hometown, Peoria, IL, until 1988 when they moved to Minneapolis, MN. Sharon worked as a manager in the Human Relations departments of Damark International and Christopher & Banks. When they retired in 2008, Sharon and Terry moved to their address in Flippin.



Sharon was an accomplished crafter, seamstress and quilter. Her loving family and circle of friends provided lots of opportunities for her to practice her talents. Sharon's legacy lives in the quilts and handcrafted items lovingly displayed and used in homes around the country. Sharon's wish was for cremation and for her ashes to be mixed with the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Donations in Sharon's name are requested made to the .



