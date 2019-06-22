Sheila Ann Woods



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Sheila Ann Woods of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Doug Huskey officiating.



Sheila passed away June 17, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 62. She was born January 7, 1957, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the daughter of Elvin and Mary Killian Light. She married Carl Woods and worked as a Physical Therapy Technician at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over 20 years. Sheila was a lifetime resident and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gambling in Tunica and traveling to Canton, Texas to the Flea Market.



Sheila is survived by her three sons, Jerry (Alicia) Collins of Mountain Home, AR, Larry (Bailey) Collins of Lowell, AR and Kyle Collins of Mountain Home, AR; granddaughter, Aubrey; two sisters, Jackie Turner and Betty Light; three brothers, Jimmy, Linn and Paul Light and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Peggy Light and brother-in-law, Rick Turner.



Burial will be in the Galatia Cemetery, Norfork, Arkansas.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 22, 2019