Bull Shoals, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Shelba Crawford of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Reverend Randy Ludwig officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Shelba passed away February 20, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 83. She was born April 22, 1936, in Lauderdale County, Tennessee, the daughter of David and Arbie Wardlow Hicks. She married Ray Crawford on January 19, 1957, in Memphis, Tennessee and worked as a Computer Programmer Analyst in the Oil Well services industry in Houston, Texas. Shelba and Ray enjoyed a lifelong passion for lake activities, boating, water sports and trips to Myrtle Beach. They loved camping with their family and friends.



Shelba very much enjoyed the fun times she spent with her granddaughter, Autumn while they were "both" growing up!!



After Shelba and Ray retired to Bull Shoals, Arkansas, she acquired numerous new friends in the Mountain Home area that greatly enriched her enjoyment of life in the Ozarks. Shelba was very outgoing, and enjoyed duplicate bridge, Mah Jongg and reading. She and Ray took several ocean cruises and traveled all over the United States. Their best trip was to Italy and the Greek Islands, including the Isle of Capri.



Shelba is survived by her husband, Ray Crawford of Bull Shoals, AR: son, Chuck (Jennifer) Crawford of Buxton, NC; daughter, Christi (Terry) Partee of Bull Shoals, AR; granddaughter, Autumn (Neal) Phillips of Austin, TX; two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Chase Phillips of Austin, TX; three step-grandchildren, Lacey, Tyler and Megan Walker; sister-in-law, Ginger Hicks of Bartlett, TN as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Hicks.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum with Terry Partee, Neal Phillips, Mike Hicks, David Hicks, Rodney Hicks and Charles Hooper as pallbearers.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020