Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Hill Cemetery
Grand Tower, IL
View Map
Mountain Home - A Graveside Service for Shelby Jeanne Wilson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 1:00 pm, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Walker Hill Cemetery, Grand Tower, Illinois. Shelby passed away August 8, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. She was born January 11, 1939, in Grand Tower, Illinois, the daughter of William and Helen Wilson Glodo. Shelby retired to Mountain Home from Rockford, Illinois, in 2001. Shelby worked for the Senior Center, delivering Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the White River Lions Club. When she was younger, she enjoyed fishing and golfing. She loved her pup Charlie. Shelby is survived by her daughter, Kim Roahrig of Mountain Home, AR; two grandchildren, Christa Jeanne (Christopher) Scull and Dana Joel (Lacy) Schmerbauch; four great-grandchildren; and brother, William Dean Glodo of Rockford, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be made to White River Lions Club. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 12, 2019
