Shelly Clyde Coward



Aberdeen, NC - Mr. Shelly Clyde Coward, formerly of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in his home at the age of 84.



Mr. Coward was born in Florence, SC on August 7, 1935, to the late Wilburn and Nannie McCutcheon Coward. At the age of 17, Shelly proudly served all over the country and later retired from the United States Navy as a Gunners Mate. While in service he met his late wife, Carol Ann. He and his wife were married on February 22, 1969, until her death in 2016. Shelly was a very generous, quiet, and humble man. He enjoyed fishing and above all else doing for others. He was a member of the Riverside Church of Christ in Gassville, Arkansas. Along with his wife, Shelly was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin and Mobley Coward.



He is survived by his sister, Dot Moss of Aberdeen and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm at Riverside Church of Christ on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A graveside and committal service will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens.



Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Aberdeen and Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Church of Christ, 190 Whitaker Ln, Gassville, AR 72635. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020