Sherrie A. SandersMountain Home - Sherrie Ann Sanders, 59 of Mountain Home died September 4th, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born September 5, 1960 in Blytheville, AR to Gene and Wanda Sanders. Sherrie graduated from Blytheville High School in 1978 and then received an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Mississippi Community College. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafting, gardening, reading, cooking and spending time with friends and family.Sherrie is survived by her daughter, Samantha Sanders of Nashville, TN; her mother, Wanda Sanders of Mountain Home, AR; and her siblings, Darrell Sanders, Lisa Sanders and Anita (George) Pannell, all of Mountain Home, AR. Also, Kristie (Richard) Harrison, Chris (Sara) Sanders, Matt (Carol) Sanders, Alex (Shayna) Pannell, Ashley Corkin and Kendra Sanders; several aunts and uncles and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Sanders; her paternal grandparents, W.O. and Dessie Sanders and her maternal grandparents, B.F. (Pete) and Gladys Rhoads.A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 6th at 2 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required.