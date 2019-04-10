Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral Home
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral Home
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Ann Parsons


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sherry Ann Parsons Obituary
Sherry Ann Parsons

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Sherry Ann Parsons of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 4:00 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00 pm until service time.

Sherry passed away April 6, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 57. She was born September 25, 1961, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Daniel and Cecelia Williams. She married Larry Parsons on October 12, 1979 in Ohio. She moved to Florida in 1981, and live there until moving to Mountain Home, Arkansas, in 2013. She worked at a bowling alley in Orange City, Florida, for more the 10 years, and absolutely loved it. She was a good mom and a wonderful grandmother. She loved her grandchildren so much. She had two brothers, only her youngest brother, Larry is still living.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Larry E. Parsons of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Jennifer Allen of Viola, AR; and she has three granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Kallie, and Danielle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now