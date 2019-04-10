Sherry Ann Parsons



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Sherry Ann Parsons of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 4:00 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00 pm until service time.



Sherry passed away April 6, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 57. She was born September 25, 1961, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Daniel and Cecelia Williams. She married Larry Parsons on October 12, 1979 in Ohio. She moved to Florida in 1981, and live there until moving to Mountain Home, Arkansas, in 2013. She worked at a bowling alley in Orange City, Florida, for more the 10 years, and absolutely loved it. She was a good mom and a wonderful grandmother. She loved her grandchildren so much. She had two brothers, only her youngest brother, Larry is still living.



Sherry is survived by her husband, Larry E. Parsons of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Jennifer Allen of Viola, AR; and she has three granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Kallie, and Danielle.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.



