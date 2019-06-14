Sheryl Lyn Carpenter



Mountain Home - A Funeral Service for Sheryl Lyn Carpenter of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene, with Reverend Johnny Ray Lake officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Sheryl passed away June 11, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 71. She was born November 27, 1947, in Winfield, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Helen Reed Burton. When Sheryl was about two years old, her mother passed away. A few years later, her father married Verna Wilson, who helped raise Sheryl. She married Chester JL on January 5, 1968, in Garden Grove, California and was a baker at the Mountain Home High School. Sheryl lived in Mountain Home since moving from Garden Grove, California, in 1975. She was a member of the Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene and she enjoyed sewing and making crafts. Before her illness, she was deeply involved with her church. She was a Sunday School Teacher and loved teaching children of all ages. Sheryl is survived by her husband, JL Carpenter of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Christina Renee Carpenter of Las Vegas, NV; and two step-sisters, Connie Sue Hollon of Arizona and Virginia Lee Campbell of Sagle, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother; and grandson, Alexander Mikel Carpenter. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 14 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary