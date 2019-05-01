Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shirley Ann Ogburn Obituary
Shirley Ann Ogburn

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Shirley Ann Ogburn, 73, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019. She was born July 27, 1945, in Bastrop, Louisiana, the daughter of Joseph and Denota Doss Gates. She married Doug Obgurn on January 28, 1978, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Doug Ogburn of Mountain Home, AR; son, Zachary (Dana) Ogburn of Mountain Home, AR; grandchildren, Reese and Amelia Rose; brother, Herb (Linda) Gates of Gig Harbor, WA; sister, Marilyn Moss of Mountain Home, AR; aunts, Norma Jean Townsend, Maxine Gates, and Lily Carr; four nieces; two nephews; several cousins; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Visitation for Shirley Ann Ogburn will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Burial will be private, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 1, 2019
