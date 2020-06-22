Shirley Mae Rice
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Shirley Mae Rice of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 20, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 83. She was born May 12, 1937, in Mauston, Wisconsin, the daughter of Herman and Clara Benson Johnson. She loved decorating for Christmas, trips to the Casino, and her dog, Blondie.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Joyce Hedding Zabludowski of Mountain Home, AR, and many loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Edward Rice; one brother and one sister.
A Graveside Service for Shirley will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open-Air Chapel, with Reverend Karl Sauer officiating. Family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service at the cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.