Shirley Mae Rice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Mae Rice

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Shirley Mae Rice of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 20, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 83. She was born May 12, 1937, in Mauston, Wisconsin, the daughter of Herman and Clara Benson Johnson. She loved decorating for Christmas, trips to the Casino, and her dog, Blondie.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Joyce Hedding Zabludowski of Mountain Home, AR, and many loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Edward Rice; one brother and one sister.

A Graveside Service for Shirley will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open-Air Chapel, with Reverend Karl Sauer officiating. Family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service at the cemetery.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved