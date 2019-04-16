Shirley Stowers



Mountain Home - Shirley Ann Stowers, 81, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.



She was born May 2, 1937 in Sommerville, Tennessee. On February 12, 1955 she married Tony Mack Stowers in Ashland, Tennessee. Tony was in the Airforce and they spent many years in Alaska. They enjoyed their retirement years in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Shirley loved working in her flower garden and feeding the humming birds. Her grandchildren loved the rides she gave them on the pontoon boat and golf cart. She was known for cooking great spaghetti.



Shirley is survived by a daughter, Patricia Cannon (Jessie) of Mountain Home; a son, Mark Stowers of Joshua Tree, California; a granddaughter, Keri Ann Lawing (Michael) of Mountain Home; three great-grandchilren, Brook, Ryenn and Jakob Lawing.



She is preceded in death by; her mom, Ruby Sanders; her husband, Tony Mack Stowers, and a son, Fredrick Stowers.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home.



Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 16, 2019