Shirley T. Barrett



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Visitation for Shirley T. Barrett of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Shirley passed away November 13, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. She was born July 16, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Forrest and Emily Knitter Altenburg. She married Fred Barrett on December 4, 1991, in LaBelle, Florida. She worked for American Trans Air and was an Avon Representative. Shirley lived in Mountain Home from 1972 until 1982 moving from Chicago, Illinois, then lived in Ft. Myers, Florida, until 2000 when she returned to Mountain Home. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and was a Bingo enthusiast.



Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Rose Mulholland and Stacy Grosso both of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Audrey Jones of Salem, AR; four grandchildren, Christine Grosso of Bentonville, AR, Ryan Mulholland of Sarasota, FL and Dustin and Derek Mulholland both of Carlisle, PA and her special friends, Betty Davis, Ellen Winchell and Juanita Eppley of Twin Lakes Area.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ralph Rowe and sister, Suzanne Kirby.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or The Ballard House, 21421 Cinco Park Rd, Katy, TX 77450.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.