Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Home - Mrs. Shirley Jean Wright, 84, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, February 07, 2019. She was born January 1, 1935 in Paducah, Kentucky to Charles and Garnetta (Williams) Blackburn.

Mrs. Wright was a member of the Twin Lakes Baptist Church.

Mrs. Shirley Wright is survived by three sons, Mack Butterfield (Debbie) of Mountain Home, Robert Butterfield (Lynne) of Caulfield, Missouri, Cory Wright (Pam) of Mountain Home, Arkansas and one daughter, Cheyenne Johnson (Jeremy) of Flippin. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Wright, one daughter, Carolyn Thomas, two sisters and one brother.

Memorial Service will be 2:00PM, Sunday, February 10, 2019 in the Roller Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Sam Bailey officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 9, 2019
