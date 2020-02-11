|
Sonja "Sue" Snell passed from this life into the everlasting arms of Jesus on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at Hospice of the Ozarks Mountain Home, Arkansas after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Sue was born on October 8th 1935 in Mulberry Grove, IL, the tenth child of Everett and Gladys (Baldwin) Johnson. She married Frank E. Snell Jr. on June 20th, 1953, and together they raised their four children in Northern Illinois. Upon his retirement in 1984 they moved to Yellville, which had been their lifelong dream. In their retirement they became foster parents. Through the years they opened their home to care for many children and ultimately adopted one as their fifth child. Sue enjoyed her "retirement" years in Arkansas. She was a member of the Palette Art League, creating many paintings of her grandchildren and of the Arkansas wildlife, and winning awards at the Turkey Trot art show, and she passed down her love of art and music to her children and to many of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed raising dairy goats and always had a menagerie of chickens on the farm for the kids to enjoy and help her feed.
Sue is survived by her children Frank Snell III of Delton, MI, Karen (Carl) Jones of Yellville, AR, Kathy (James) Bebout of St. Joe, AR, Leah (Timothy) Corcoran of Farmer City, IL, and Jana (Rob) Fichter of Yellville; her grandchildren, Frank and Mikela Snell; Jason (Suzanne), Sarah, Justin, and Jared (Rikki) Jones and Naomi (Ian) Edmonson; Ryan (Mandi), Ben (Nicole), and Mark Butler, Rose (Joel) Sommerville, and Anne (Joel) Dewey; Sonja (Franklin) Gregg, Patrick (Elisabeth), and Collin (Anna) Corcoran, and Kelsie (Andrew) Gallegos; Arya Fichter, thirty-six great-grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, her step-grandchildren Audrey, Hunter, and Forrest Bebout, several step-great grandchildren, one brother Stanley Johnson and one sister Leola Wilfong both of Mulberry Grove, IL, and many nieces and nephews who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Frank Eldon Snell Jr., her beloved son-in-law David Butler, great-granddaughters Eva Gregg and Raissa Sommerville, her sisters Myrtle Perkins, Mildred Duggar, Letha Bradley, Nola Narrup, Elva File, and two sisters in infancy.
There will be no visitation. Cremation by Roller - Burns Funeral Home, Yellville, Arkansas. A memorial service will be held at Rea Valley Baptist Church where Sue was a member at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 22nd.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020