Stanley A. Kordek



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Mass for Stanley A. Kordek of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold and Father Stan Swiderski, as Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm.



Stanley passed away June 17, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. He was born March 18, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Frank and Anna Krata Kordek. He married Irene Konwent on October 1, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois and worked in printing for Combined Communications. Stanley was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Stanley lived in Mountain Home since moving from Mendota, IL, in 1997. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, American Legion Post #52, Elks Lodge #1714 BPOE, Polish National Alliance Club of Mountain Home, Holy Name Society, Polish American Club. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for more than 60 years, was a past Grand Knight, and received the Charles C. Jaubert Award in 2006.



Stanley is survived by his wife, Irene Kordek of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Linda (Joseph) Kordek Milton of Sunnyvale, TX; son, Thomas (Arleen) Kordek of St. Anna, CA; daughter, Johanna (Alonzo Alviso) Kordek of Granada Hills, CA; brother, Joseph Kordek of Elyria, OH; sister, Florence Wozny of Fort Myers, FL; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David J. Kordek; three brothers, and four sisters.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Army Honor Guards.



Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary