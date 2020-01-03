|
|
Stanley Eugene Johnson
Searcy - Stanley Eugene Johnson, age 58 of Searcy, passed from this life Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Searcy. He was born February 27, 1961 in Jerome, Idaho to Hershel James Johnson and Lillian Lee Henson Johnson. Mr. Johnson was an educator and a member of the Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kenna Johnson; son, Ben Johnson and wife Dana; daughters, Courtney Horn and husband Jacob, Hannah Mitchell and husband Wes; grandchildren, Bennett Johnson, Hadley Horn, Mia Horn, Ellis Horn, Landry Mitchell, Lyla Mitchell; and many other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Lillian Johnson; sister, Carolyn Johnson; and mother-in-law, Loreata Ellis. The family will have a memorial service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his name to Paragould Children's Homes, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. www.powellfuneralhome.net
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020