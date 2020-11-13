Stephan "Steve" Garrett
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Steve Garrett of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2020, at the age of 70. He was born August 28, 1950 in Eldorado, Illinois, the son of Virdon and Rosellen Garrett. Steve recently retired from Baxter Healthcare where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for many years. Steve had a strong faith in the Lord all his life and was currently serving his church family at East Side Baptist Church. He had a love for the lake and fishing. He was overjoyed to spend time with his grand and great-grand children.
Steve is survived by his wife, Judie Garrett, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; brother, Norman Garrett (Muriel) of Hanover Park, IL; daughter, Jennifer Wilson of Batavia, IL; son, Tim Garrett (Beth) of Sugar Grove, IL; step-daughter, Melissa Pitts (Tommy) of Des Moines, IA; step-son Mike Newberry of Mountain Home, AR; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grand children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Cheryl, and first wife Brenda.
A Memorial Service for Stephan will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020, at East Side Baptist Church, with Brother Richard Crawford officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Memorials may be made to the East Side Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
