Stephen Howard Smith
Mountain Home - Stephen Howard Smith, 47, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 2, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born July 10, 1972, in Yellville, Arkansas, the son of Phillip Stephen Smith and Kathy Martin Smith Koskey. Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran from 1990 until 1993. He was in the Arkansas National Guard from 1997 until the present, serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait. He received the Army Commendation Medal, The Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hiking.
Survivors include his mother, Kathy Koskey of Cotter, AR; daughters, Alex Wade of Fayetteville, AR, Hanna McLean of Mountain Home, AR and Haven Finley of Benton, AR; his sister Courtney Smith of Midway, AR and a host of many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brook Smith; father; paternal grandparents, Howard and Bernice Smith and maternal grandparents, Ray and Novella Martin.
A Celebration of Life for Stephen will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Real Life Church, with Pastor Vince Daniel officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Arkansas National Guard Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, a donation of food to a local food bank of your choice would make Stephen smile down from heaven.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Mountain Home - Stephen Howard Smith, 47, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 2, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born July 10, 1972, in Yellville, Arkansas, the son of Phillip Stephen Smith and Kathy Martin Smith Koskey. Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran from 1990 until 1993. He was in the Arkansas National Guard from 1997 until the present, serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait. He received the Army Commendation Medal, The Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hiking.
Survivors include his mother, Kathy Koskey of Cotter, AR; daughters, Alex Wade of Fayetteville, AR, Hanna McLean of Mountain Home, AR and Haven Finley of Benton, AR; his sister Courtney Smith of Midway, AR and a host of many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brook Smith; father; paternal grandparents, Howard and Bernice Smith and maternal grandparents, Ray and Novella Martin.
A Celebration of Life for Stephen will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Real Life Church, with Pastor Vince Daniel officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Arkansas National Guard Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, a donation of food to a local food bank of your choice would make Stephen smile down from heaven.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.