Stephen L. Buff
Lakeview, Arkansas - Stephen L. Buff of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away November 14, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. He was born February 7, 1942, in West Plains, Missouri, the son of Arch and Alene Anderson Buff. He was married to Betty Warden Buff for over 50 years and worked at General Motors. Stephen was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Stephen lived in Lakeview since moving from Bowling Green, KY, in 1990. He was a member of the Yellville Masonic Lodge #117. He loved to hunt, fish and smoke cigars with his grandchildren.
Stephen is survived by his son, Martin (Melannie) Buff of Sacramento, CA; grandchildren, Arch Buff, Chelcey Garrett, Austen Buff, Christina Neighbors and Andrew Buff and two great-grandchildren, Miken Garrett and Rubie Neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and son, Myrl Scott Buff.
A private Celebration of Life for Stephen will be at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Masonic Honors. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
