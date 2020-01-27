Steve Kaczmar



Mountain Home -



John Steven (Johnnie) Kaczmar, 93, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away January 27, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas.



Steve was born on December 21, 1926, to Peter and Anastazia (Wanjczuk) Kaczmar.



Steve moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas to live with his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Donna Kaczmar, in 2014 to be near his family, enjoy the warmer climate and continue his joy of gardening.



Formerly from Vermillion, Ohio, Steve was a Navy World War II veteran who proudly served in the South Pacific (Philippines & Borneo) in 1944 & 1945 as Seaman 1st Class on the USS Quapaw performing sea rescue. He saved many lives as a gunner on his ship fighting off the Japanese Kamikaze's. A lifetime member of the Amvets, he contributed many volunteer hours and services to their clubs in Northern Ohio. He was a welder by trade.



Steve and his former wife Gwen Rifenburg had four children together: Steven P. Kaczmar, John Kevin Kaczmar, Michelle Kaczmar O'Brien and Ronald Kaczmar. He had six grandchildren: Cristina Downey, Michael O'Brien, Steven Kaczmar, Jr., Karsten Kaczmar, Conrad Kaczmar and Kagan Kaczmar. Four great grandchildren: Kyndra Downey, Madison Downey, Marissa Downey and Ruby Belle Kaczmar; and two great-great grandchildren: Luke Strong and Jaxon Clark. He raised his family in Wakeman, Ohio on a small farm where he was an avid gardener and raised some livestock as well to provide for his family, neighbors & friends. He enjoyed gardening, fishing & boating on Lake Erie most of his life.



He is preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Anastazia Kaczmar; sisters: Katherine Kaleal and Eva; sons: Steven Paul Kaczmar and Ronald Kaczmar; and daughter, Michelle O'Brien.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Baxter Memorial Gardens, 25 CR 27, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AMVETS, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD or to the post 3246, 214 W 7th St. Mountain Home, AR 72653.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AMVETS, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD or to the post 3246, 214 W 7th St. Mountain Home, AR 72653.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.